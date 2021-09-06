David and Victoria Beckham’s Son Romeo Joins Professional Soccer Team

Romeo Beckham, the second eldest child of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, is following in his father’s footsteps. After David had a successful 20-year career as a professional soccer player, Beckham seems to be heading in that direction himself. It was recently announced that Romeo is officially listed on the roster of Fort Lauderdale CF, which is the sister team to Miami CF.

Over the weekend, it was reported by ESPN that the 19-year-old was seen on the bench during their game against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Beckham’s father, David, is the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami. The young soccer player has been posting a lot of photos of him on the field over the last couple of weeks, giving insight into his passion he so closely follows behind his dad. David hung his cleats in May 2013 after two successful decades as a professional athlete. His wife, Victoria, told British Vogue that their son has wanted to go this route for a while now.

“Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that’s what he wants to do,” she said. The former Spice Girls singer has been showing her son a lot of love online as he starts this new venture — although she always showers him in support, along with her other children in their new ventures as well. Romeo recently celebrated his 19th birthday in the United States, alongside his family, and according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, they all celebrated at Grutman’s Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami Beach, Florida. “Romeo was presented with a massive eight-tier birthday cake adorned with family photos, jerseys, soccer balls, and the Inter Miami CF logo representing his father’s soccer team. He loved it,” the insider gushed.

Both of his parents took to social media to wish their son a happy birthday, each separately posting on their own accounts. Victoria wrote, “Happy birthday @romeobeckham! Can’t believe you are 19 today!! We all love you so so much xxxxx I love you @davidbeckham x.” While David also shared a photo writing, “Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy. Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man (almost) that you have become,” said. “Keep being you and never change (apart from the team you support) Love you Ro Ro Love always Dad.”