Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Sex of First Baby

Daniel Radcliffe is loving fatherhood. The Harry Potter star and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, welcomed their first child in April but have kept many details, including the baby's sex, under wraps. In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight about Radcliffe's TBS series, Miracle Workers, he couldn't stop talking about his new baby and confirmed the couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy. "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," he gushed. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely." He added, "So, we're having a great time."

Fatherhood has already changed him immensely. He says moving forward in his career, his son will be a huge factor in what projects he decided to participate in, especially because work is time-consuming.

"I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year," Radcliffe explained. "So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective -- not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years. I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

Radcliffe and Darke have been dating since 2012. They first met while playing love interests in Kill Your Darlings. The chemistry was just as good off-screen. Other projects Darke has starred in include roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and the Oscar-nominated movie, Still Alice.

As for how they've been able to maintain their love in Tinseltown, both agree they don't care much about fame. They also say their nerdy activities bond them.