'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Reveals Big Family Change

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister are packing their bags and moving to Florida! The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is currently pregnant with her second child, announced the move from Utah with her family on social media Thursday, sharing a video of her and McAllister signing the deed to their new residence before exploring the place they now call home.

"Well you guys, we are moving.... TO FLORIDA!!" wrote Carson, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Leo. "As hard as this change might be, I know it's right for us right now. I'm filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. Im embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all." Over the video, Carson wrote, "No one said change was easy, but maybe that's exactly what we need to grow. Embracing our next big adventure together as a family."

Carson announced her second pregnancy during the Nov. 4 semifinals live show of Dancing With the Stars after a successful season with partner Wayne Brady. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2," the Mirrorball champion said at the time. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!"

The So You Think You Can Dance alum has since kept fans updated on the stages of her pregnancy, including, as she teased on Instagram earlier this week, the "no sleep part" of her third trimester. Carson also shared the details of her birth plan on TikTok earlier this month, saying that she was looking to avoid the emergency C-section she had to have with Leo after pushing for three hours and seeing his heart rate start to drop.

"It honestly was a little bit traumatic for me because I was not prepared for a C-section," she admitted. "This time around I'm determined to make it a better experience. While discussing with my OB, he thinks that my pelvis is too narrow to have a baby vaginally [so] we are going to do a scheduled C-section and I can change my mind all the way up until I have the baby."