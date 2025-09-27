‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘American Idol’ Favorite Reacts to Being Mom-Shamed

One favorite from Dancing With the Stars and American Idol is opening up about being mom-shamed.

Lauren Alaina gave birth to a baby girl, Beni Doll Arnold, in June.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She has been showing her life as a new mom on Instagram and showing off her beautiful baby girl. However, not every comment has been positive. The country singer opened up on Taste of Country Nights about the backlash she received after posting a video pretending to be overwhelmed by the number of bottles she has to wash. Some people have been negative about Alaina’s decision to bottle-feed her newborn daughter.

“That video specifically was eye-opening to me,” she admitted. “There were a lot of negative comments on that post, Nancy was not alone. People assumed I’m not breastfeeding and they shamed me for it. Which, by the way, if I didn’t wanna breastfeed my baby, that is my decision, so I don’t know why people thought they could come for me.”

“I have friends that can’t breastfeed, and they formula-fed their babies from the beginning, and they’re fine,” Alaina continued. “People need to chill – like, who are you?”

The American Idol runner-up announced in January that she and husband, Cam Arnold, were expecting their first child. Alaina teased her pregnancy in the music video for “Those Kind of Women,” which released the day before the official announcement. She revealed in February that she was having a girl, and even though she and Arnold weren’t planning to have a child until the end of the year, plans changed, and baby Beni was born in June.

Even though not every comment Alaina has gotten has been positive, most of them have. She’s continued to post videos on her Instagram of her baby and her postpartum journey. She’s also been focused on her music, having just released the new song “All My Exes” with Chase Matthew. In June, after giving birth, she released the song “Heaven Sent” as both a tribute to her daughter and her father, who passed away in July 2024.

“We learned she was coming in a time of deep sadness after the loss of my daddy,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wasn’t sure when I would share Heaven Sent but watching my own husband become a father the last couple of days has made me want to share it with you now. She came just before Father’s Day. My first without my own father. A day that will forever be hard to me, but I now have a new and perfect reason to celebrate it. Beni’s daddy. My sweet and steady husband. Beni truly is a gift from God that my old man sitting up there in Heaven Sent.”