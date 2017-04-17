Watch: Cue the Tears — Hoda Kotb Returns to the 'Today' Show After Maternity Leave

WATCH: “I never believed in love at first sight. Until now.” @hodakotb shares her journey with little #HaleyJoy so far pic.twitter.com/pw4sBYZ4t5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2017

Hoda Kotb has been on maternity leave from the Today show for two months after welcoming adopted daughter Haley Joy in February, and the anchor made her emotional return to the NBC show Monday morning, E! News reports.

Kotb's return was accompanied by an emotional video of the new mom discussing how baby Haley has changed her, and we think you might need to grab the tissues before taking a peek at the moving clip, above.

"I felt like in my life, I've had joy beyond what I could have imagined, but this is beyond a dream. Like, you had your dreams — and then this," the 52-year-old says in the video. "I never believed in love at first sight until now."

While talking to her co-anchors, the 52-year-old revealed it was "a little hard" to say goodbye to baby Haley before work.

"I'm scared to be sitting here," she shared. "I'm a little afraid that I might explode into tears."

"But, I have to tell you, when I walked in, there's something about looking into the eyes of people who are just happy for you that makes me explode, which is why I was doing that with all of you guys and everyone who is out here," she added. "I'm blessed to be able to have this great family and a little girl at home waiting for me."

Anchor Matt Lauer noted that Kotb's boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, is the perfect person for her to have gone on this adoption journey with.

"Joel is the perfect partner for this," he said. "He is such a wonderful, warm, great guy."

Kotb previously told her co-anchors that she's "feeling great."

"I don't think I've ever been this happy," she said, later gushing, "I have a baby! Hello! Thank you for making me feel so good. Coming back has been amazing. Thanks for loving me."

