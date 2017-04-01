Watch: Courteney Cox’s Daughter CoCo Is All Grown up and Starring in Music Videos

Courteney Cox’s daughter is growing up! And she’s already following in her famous mother’s footsteps.

If you don’t remember, Cox got her breakthrough acting role when she starred in Bruce Springsteen’s music video for “Dancing in The Dark.” She, of course, catapulted to fame in Friends.

Now daughter Coco is featured as a young and carefree teenager in Monogem’s new “Wild Music.” In the video, Coco and pal Matthew RC Taylor hang out for a night of fun with popcorn, pizza, movies, and dressing up and playing with makeup. Coco seems to be quite the natural!

“The video is a dreamy and colorful story about two best friends,” said Monogem, according to HelloGiggles. “I thought it would be interesting to create a visual showing two young teenagers getting wild in their own unique way.”

With her mom’s killer acting genes as well as her dad’s, this might just be the start of some awesome things to come for Coco!

[H/T Twitter / @marieclaireuk]

