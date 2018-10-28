‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Shares ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter’ Photo of Felicity

Counting On star Jinger Duggar Vuolo shared a new beautiful photo with her daughter, Felicity Vuolo, on Friday, showing the two wearing bandanas with the same flower pattern.

“Like mother, like daughter,” she wrote.

The photo of happy mother and daughter “twinning” has earned over 110,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans overwhelmed by cuteness.

“Amazingly beautiful. I love you guys. Your love is so sweet, pure, and beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Her hair is really growing in, looks like the same color as her mama, so beautiful,” another wrote.

Oddly enough, there were some negative comments about the headbands, which forced a number of fans to urge Duggar to ignore them.

“Jinger please try to ignore all these people with the headbands comments. I’m sorry you have to put up with this. The baby is beautiful,” one wrote.

“I personally think I would block each person that says something negative about the headbands. At this point it’s ridiculous,” another said.

Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcomed their first child on July 19. Since then, Duggar has often posted photos of Felicity wearing headbands.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am,” the Duggar family announced on their website at the time. “Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents.”

The couple finally announced their pregnancy in January, 14 months after their wedding.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple announced. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Earlier this week, Duggar surprised many by declaring her love for Netflix’s The Crown. Her friend, Adelyn Foto revealed on Instagram that Duggar is “mesmerized” by The Crown and they have “deep discussions” about it.

“It was such a joy to have you here visiting! Come back soon,” Duggar replied.

Some thought the series would not jive with Duggar family values, since they are seen only watching family-oriented TV programming on their reality shows.

TLC’s Counting On finished its eighth season earlier this month, and the network has yet to announce a return date for the series.

