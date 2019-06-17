‘Counting On’: Jeremy Vuolo Soaks Up First Father’s Day With Smiling Baby Felicity

Jeremy Vuolo celebrated his first Father’s Day as a father on Sunday, and it appears it was a good one. The Counting On star tweeted photos of himself and daughter Felicity bonding.

He revealed that he kicked off his first Father’s Day with a hearty greeting from his baby girl. While the 10-month-old isn’t yet speaking, the TLC personality said she wished him a happy Father’s Day “…with her smile.”

The last few weeks have been difficult for the Duggar family. They’re currently grieving the loss of Grandma Mary, who unexpectedly drowned. Vuolo shared a photo of himself, wife Jinger Duggar and their daughter spending time with matriarch and patriarch Michelle and Jim Bob. The reunion came just days after Mary’s death.

In his caption, Vuolo revealed that they’d met up for breakfast at The Little Bread Co., which isn’t far from the Duggar household. The post led fans to speculate that the Duggars may be gathering for Mary’s memorial service and funeral.

Jinger also shared photos from their trip to Arkansas. She posed for a photo with Felicity and her parents, writing: “I am so glad that we were able to be with family during this difficult time.”

Fans took some time to send their condolences.

“My heart breaks for all of you. The good Lord is with you and I pray for you all daily,” one fan wrote.

“Lovely picture!! Hard to believe that Felicity will soon be 11 months old!! She’s so cute! Love this pic!! God Bless!!!!” Another commented.

Mary Duggar died on June 9. The coroner confirmed that the Counting On star slipped and fell into a pool, where she accidentally drowned. She was 78 years old. After the news was confirmed, the Duggar family released a statement thanking fans for their support.

“Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” the statement read.

“We’ve been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as America’s grandma which is a title we hadn’t even given her,” the continued.

Jinger was one of several family members to individually mourn her grandmother on social media. She shared a sweet photo with her on Instagram, along with a message about their bond.

“Yesterday, this precious woman went home to be with Jesus. Our hearts are broken, yet at peace, knowing that she is now in glory with her Savior. She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure — whether across town or across the world! She loved the Lord more than anything, and thus shared the hope of Jesus Christ with everyone who crossed her path. She was always there for her family and was so sacrificial in her service toward us. She will be greatly missed. Thank you for your prayers for our family during this immensely difficult time,” she wrote.