‘Counting On’ Fans Gush After Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Adorable Video of Son Gideon

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are fully enjoying every moment of parenthood, but some are just funnier than others. The Counting On star shared an adorable video of son Gideon caught with his pants — or diaper, rather — down.

Joy-Anna, who announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 back in March, shared an adorable video of her 1-year-old son with his diaper stuck on the handle of a reclining chair. In the clip, Gideon can be seen giggling at his predicament while working tirelessly to get free. Joy-Anna can be heard coaching her son on how to get free.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The toddler eventually breaks free, and runs straight to his toys. His diaper was, naturally, askew.

“So stinkin’ cute and funny!” one commenter wrote.

“Oh my! Oh dear! Better unstick him!!” another said.

“Toooooo cute,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram I don’t even know…🤣😂 • #GideonMartynForsyth A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 19, 2019 at 7:27pm PDT

The reactions to Duggar’s post were likely a refreshing break from the backlash she and Forsyth recently faced on the social media platform. On June 15 the couple shared a photo of themselves on an airplane a week after Grandma Mary Duggar’s death.

While the photo appeared innocent, fans took issue with the fact that the couple appeared to be heading off somewhere rather than joining the Duggar family in mourning. Mary, Jim Bob Duggar’s mother, died on June 9 of an accidental drowning at her home swimming pool in Arkansas. She was 78.

“Are you on an airplane? What about your grandmother’s funeral?” one follower wrote.

“I know that when my family is on [mourning] we don’t smile for photos,” another added.

Another user came to their defense, noting that Joy-Anna and Forsyth appeared to be in Jill Duggar’s social media post honoring her grandmother on the day of the funeral.

Grandma Mary, who appeared on the Duggar family’s TLC show 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, was buried on Monday, June 17. Many members of the famous family attended the ceremony.

After the service, a number of Duggar kids took to social media to pay their respects, or share touching memories, to Grandma Mary. Jinger appeared to be especially heartbroken by Grandma Mary’s passing. Her tribute to her on Instagram touched the hearts of her fans.

“It has been an emotional week for us with the loss of our precious Grandma Mary,” she captioned the photo. “Thankful that we were able to be with our family during this difficult time. We shed many tears, and reminisced the countless memories we shared with her.”

She continued, “The recurring theme that stood out this week was that of Grandma’s steadfast devotion to Christ. What a godly legacy she leaves behind. We miss her.”

Before her death, Grandma Mary struggled with her health. She suffered many strokes in the months leading up to her death, the family revealed. They were all deeply saddened by her passing.