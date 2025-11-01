Comedic Actress Welcomes Baby Boy

A comedic actress is officially a mother.

YouTuber and Smosh member Amanda Lehan-Canto shared on Instagram just before Halloween that she and her husband, Hardzei Perapechka, had welcomed their baby boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby Cole,” Lehan-Canto wrote alongside a sweet photo of the three of them on the beach. “Our hearts have cracked wide open again and again. To all the mothers out there. We can do anything. We can do it all. But the hardest one to do is ask for help. I’ve learned that we can even do that too. And the people who show up are yours forever. Let’s keep the conversation going. I’m honored to be apart of the club.”

Plenty of Lehan-Canto’s Smosh family members took to the comments to congratulate the couple, including Spencer Agnew, who simply said, “WHAT???” Erin Dougal shared, “She’s mothering in so many ways,” while Sarah Whittle expressed, “I’m so proud of you three!! What a lucky baby!!!” Additionally, Courtney Miller wrote, “What a time to be alive,” and drag queen Aurora Matrix stated, “AHHH THAT’S MOTHER MANDAAAA.”

Lehan-Canto, who has been part of the popular YouTube sketch comedy channel Smosh since 2020, announced her pregnancy in April. She’s been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, as she continued to film videos, go to events, record episodes of the podcast Smosh Mouth, which she co-hosts with fellow Smosh member Shayne Topp, and of course, prepare for the baby.

In June, the happy couple hosted a baby shower, revealing that they were going to have a boy. Lehan-Canto and Perapechka celebrated their 10th anniversary together in March, with Lehan-Canto writing on Instagram, “Happy 10 years baby. we are still so f—ing kewl.”

Amanda Lehan-Canto went on maternity leave in early September, with Smosh Angela Giarratana and Damien Haas temporarily replacing her on Smosh Mouth. As of now, it’s unknown when Lehan-Canto will be returning to Smosh Mouth and the YouTube channel, but with baby Cole only just arriving, fans may still have to wait a while, but it will be worth it. The Smosh family officially has a new little member, and he already has so much love from them and from the looks of it, from the fans as well, because plenty of fans also took to the comments of Lehan-Canto’s post, and it’s very sweet to see.