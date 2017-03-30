Watch: Coco Austin Shares a Sexy Behind-The-Scenes Video of Her Lingerie Photoshoot

Behind the scenes of shooting my 3rd lingerie collection..I channeled all my original poses..I’m tired now..LOL //Earlier on Snapchat -(“Coco”) I had to edit it so it would fit here on Instagram longer footage will be on Facebook A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Coco Austin just unleashed one of her sexiest videos yet, and you are going to be absolutely blown away once you see this nearly NSFW footage. On Tuesday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to release a clip that showed her modeling different looks for her lingerie line.

The 37-year-old captioned the clip: “Behind the scenes of shooting my 3rd lingerie collection…I channeled all my original poses…I’m tired now…LOL //Earlier on Snapchat – (“Coco”) I had to edit it so it would fit here on Instagram longer footage will be on Facebook.”

The post included a montage of tantalizing videos and photos. The mother of one was shown behind-the-scenes of a photo shoot for her lingerie collection putting on a skin-filled display. She was filmed wearing a slew of different risqué outfits that highlighted her famously curvy figure and left almost nothing to the imagination.

At the beginning of the video, Coco is seated in a makeup chair wearing a skimpy, azure blue dress. The outfit featured a see-through cleavage window and showcased the Ice & Coco star’s tanned and toned legs. Austin’s signature blond locks were teased into tight waves that were swept across her face and cascading down her shoulders.

Coco Austin was then filmed rocking her “signature pose,” while wearing a royal blue one-piece lingerie item that exposed her derrière. Her “signature pose” involved dropping it low into a squat position with her hands on her knees and seductively looking back at the camera.

The video continues and Coco was shown wearing an array of risqué outfits that kept revealing more and more skin. As you might imagine, Coco’s adoring fans went absolutely nuts after she posted the eye-catching images on social media. The video was viewed more than 259k times and received more than 30k likes.

Do you think these are Coco Austin’s steamiest social media posts post?

