Coco Austin’s Private Jet Breastfeeding Photo Has Her Instagram Fans Speaking out

Coco Austin recently shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter on a private jet, and the image has her Instagram fans speaking out. In the photo, Austin is holding 3-year-old Chanel while the young child nurses. In the caption of the post, Austin wrote, “A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise. I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob.”

“Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad,” she added, “Its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans and followers of the model have since been commenting on the post, with one writing, “You still have breastmilk? How do you keep producing? I hope I’m able to breastfeed for a long time as well. Chanel is so cute!!! Blessings to your family Coco!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Sep 20, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

“I nursed my last one until she was 4 night and nap times do it as long as you can now she 20 and we are so close it’s different [than] the bond with my others,” another user commented.

“My toddler breastfed longer than I wanted, but for some reason she still cuddles with me and “talks” to them. Lol,” someone else said. “This bonding lasts a long time.”

One other fan offered, “Oh coco, I 100% feel u. Ethan is almost 2 (in 2 weeks) we still nurse as well – but lately he tells me ‘close it’ or ‘im done’ or ‘i dont want it.’ I’ve allowed him to Self ween and we use a ‘don’t offer – don’t reject policy’ he is just like Chanel, just wants for naps and bedtime but lately he doesn’t seem to want that either.”

“I’m sad but I always wanted him to reject me because I didn’t want to be the one to reject him! Maybe we will go a little longer but it doesn’t seem like he wants to which is perfectly fine but I am very sad,” the user added.

Photo Credit: Getty Images