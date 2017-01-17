Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Sport Matching Bikinis on Vacation

Coco Austin and baby Chanel are on vacation and the mother-daughter duo couldn’t be cuter in their matching bathing suits.
The pair spent some time in Florida and Austin couldn’t help but share a few picures on Instagram.
“Hanging poolside with my baby girl! #familyvacation,” the actress captioned an adorable photo. “Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida. It’s 30 degrees back home.”
Alonsgide a third photo she added, “There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her.”
