Coco Arquette Looks Identical to Mom Courteney Cox in New Birthday Snaps

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette looks identical to her mom, and it’s never been more obvious than in a new birthday snap shared to Instagram.

Ahead of Arquette’s 15th birthday, Cox shared side-by-side photos of the two of them wearing the same dress. Cox’s photo was from two decades ago, but Arquette’s was recent.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” Cox wrote in the post caption.

The similarity between the two is uncanny, which was noted by Cox’s former Friends co-stat Lisa Kudrow, who commented, “Oh Wow,” on the post.

A couple of days later, Cox shared a throwback photo of her daughter in an official birthday post, wishing the teen a special day.

Many of Cox’s celebrity friends commented on the post, sending Arquette their own birthday wishes.

“We love you sweet girl!!! Happy birthday honey,” actress Mary McCormack wrote.

“Happy birthday to you today I think and happy belated to your darling,” Selma Blair added.

Cox wasn’t the only parent to celebrate her daughter, as Arquette’s father — David Arquette — also shared a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

Arquette’s aunt — Rosanna Arquette, David’s sister — commented on that post, writing, “We love you coco arquette and I’m so proud of the women you have become.”

Among the other celebrities posting birthday wishes for Arquette were musician Eliot Sumner, celebrity stylist Maryam Malakpour, Fear the Walking Dead actor Garret Dillahunt, iconic singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow, former Scrubs actress Christa Miller, and legendary comedian and TV personality Pee Wee Herman.