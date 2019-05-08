Meet Coco Arquette, Courtney Cox and David Arquette’s Daughter

Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco, is beginning to look exactly like her mother as fans saw in recent posts and public outings.

At 14 years old, Coco is quickly becoming the spitting image of her mom. Despite her parents’ massive fame, Coco has kept out of the spotlight so far, but when fans glimpsed her this weekend at the Renaissance fair with her father, David Arquette, they wondered if she might be the next up-and-coming TV star.

Coco has been making more and more appearances on her parents’ social media, including a sweet Easter post from Cox late last month. The two posed side by side near the beach, showing just how much they look alike. They are clearly close as well, as Cox has shown with their adorable family moments.

Coco is the daughter of the Friends star and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor David Arquette. The two married in 1999, and Coco was born in 2004. Her godmother is Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on Friends.

Cox and Arquette separated in 2010, although they were as amicable as a former couple can be. They maintained a business relationship together, and were friendly in co-parenting their daughter, as Cox explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think every relationship has a point where you stop and reevaluate. Are you happy? Have you grown together or apart? What do you share interests in? I think that’s a normal thing to do, but it’s so much harder when it’s done publicly,” she said at the time.

View this post on Instagram Spring break with my little coconut 🌴 A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Apr 4, 2019 at 1:10pm PDT

Still, Cox’s idyllic posts leave little doubt that the two put family above all else, and it worked out for the best. Meanwhile, she began dating Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, whom she got engaged to in 2014. The couple has never officially married, but late last year Cox told PEOPLE magazine that they are “married in my heart.”

Coco is close with her father as well. In pictures published by the Daily Mail, the two can be seen together at the Renaissance fair in Los Angeles, California this past weekend, both in full medieval regalia. Arquette went all out in a motley jester’s outfit, while Coco strolled beside him in black, witch-like attire, looking like a teenage copy of her famous mom.

They were accompanied by Arquette’s sons, Charlie and Augustus, from his second marriage to Entertainment Tonight correspondent Christina McLarty. Coco smiled in photos with her half-brothers, all of whom could be the next generation of entertainment celebrities in the making.