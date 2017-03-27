Christina El Moussa Looks Almost Unrecognizable as She Steps up Her Glamour Game

When I was asked by the super talented @damir_k to do a photoshoot you can bet I went for it. @damir_k you are the best in the industry 💯. Gorgeous dress @waltercollection makeup @pinkdustcosmetics hair @shanrbeauty A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa likes to keep it casual on set of her HGTV show, but the 33-year-old has recently showed her fans there is a different, more glamorous side of her as well.

The TV star shared a photo on Instagram Saturday from a photoshoot she had with photographer Damir K. In the photo, El Moussa looks almost unrecognizable in the fitted black gown by Walter Mendez, featuring a high neckline, gold detail and keyhole chest cutout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I was asked by the super talented @damir_k to do a photoshoot you can bet I went for it,” El Moussa captioned the shot. “@damir_k you are the best in the industry.”

MORE: Christina El Moussa Poses in a Bikini With Her ‘New Boyfriend’

The mother-of-two posted a sneak peek of her outfit from her fitting earlier this month.

“Playing dress up at the most beautiful showroom ever- @waltercollection with @damir_k,” she wrote next to the photo. “So excited about this upcoming shoot.”

Christina recently made headlines for her fashion choices from earlier this week when she shared Instagram snaps of herself and her daughter Taylor in matching swimsuits.

Playing dress up at the most beautiful showroom ever- @waltercollection with @damir_k … so excited about this upcoming shoot… ❤️💃🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

[H/T Twitter / @etnow ]

Related:

The Exact Diet Behind Christina El Moussa’s Incredible Bikini Body

‘Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa’s New Man Revealed

Christina El Moussa Shares Daughter’s Heartbreaking Response to Split News