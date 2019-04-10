Christina Anstead Confirms Sex of Upcoming Baby With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead confirmed she and husband Ant have a baby boy on the way.

The Flip or Flop star’s publicist confirmed she is expecting a son shortly after ex-husband Tarek El Moussa accidentally spilled the beans during a TMZ interview.

“While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall,” Cassie Zebisch told PEOPLE on behalf of the Ansteads Tuesday.

El Moussa infamously broke the news of the baby being a boy earlier Tuesday during a sit-down with TMZ Live.

“Things are good today. She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said. “She’s having a son. My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. They’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

Christina shares two children with El Moussa, son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8. Ant shares son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with ex Louise.

The accidental gender reveal comes a few weeks after the Christina on the Coast star shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, with a photo of the couple embracing as she held a photo of a sonogram.

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” she wrote at the time. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

“And then…… there were FIVE!!!” Ant wrote on his own page. “(Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

El Moussa took to social media on the same day to honor his kids, sharing a message of how grateful he is to be a father.

“My loves my life my everything… this picture represents the most important part of my life.. being a father!!!!!” he captioned a photo of himself with his two kids.

“No matter what happens during my day… I never take negativity home with me,” the dad of two continued. “When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two:).”

Christina recently revealed that she and Ant find out they were expecting while they were celebrating their honeymoon, following their surprise winter wonderland wedding.

“Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual,” she joked on Instagram in March. “We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”