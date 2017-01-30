Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Red Carpet Comment

And no, I am not pregnant. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Chrissy Teigen is setting things straight.

The model and her husband John Legend were at the 2017 SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, E! News reports. While walking the red carpet, the mom weighed in on the future of their family and a possible second baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

That comment sparked rumors that Teigen was already pregnant because she knew the sex of her next child. Consequently, Chrissy took to Twitter to address everything head on.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah,” she tweeted Monday. “And no, I am not pregnant.”

One follower asked the Lip Sync Battle co-host if she gave “it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding ‘the act?’”

“Thanks for asking, you complete witch,” Teigen responded. “I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!”



Some of her fans appreciated the response and thanked her for raising awareness for women who face fertility issues.

Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Related:

Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Just Can’t Fight the Giggles in This Latest Video

Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Mommy Shamers With Hilariously Accurate Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Luna’s First Christmas