Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Mommy Shamers With Hilariously Accurate Instagram

Chrissy Teigen owns the ‘mom card’ once again!

Her latest Instagram started as an innocent video of baby Luna waving to the camera for dad John Legend, but ‘helpful’ commenters noted her rosy cheeks and wrote their thoughts about the red patches’ cause and what the family should be doing to help them.

So Teigen added to the caption, “Yes she has rosy eczema cheeks, yes we are taking care of it, no it’s not a gluten allergy, no it’s not our makeup, no it’s not from our perfume, yes she’s just a baby.”

Fans backed up the celeb with encouraging comments and stories of their own.

“@mstalia17: It’s crazy you have to explain yourself to people because they are so judgemental. People need to start minding their business.😂 She’s a cutie pie, I know you all are giving her the ultimate care and love. ❤”

“@miangallardo: Love this My 4 month old baby has eczema cheeks and I say the same things as you! We are taking care of it too and it’ll go away at some point!”

“@jt242: Ugh yes when my son had baby acne everyone was like it’s your breast milk, it’s what you’re eating, it’s the detergent on your clothes blah blah blah. Love ur disclaimer.”

“@angiuvi: girl amazing comment! Being a first time parent is hard and even more with everybody talking without know what’s is going on!! 👏🏻”

Her first savory bite – green beans. The laugh! Many tears. Oh my lulu. A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

Since becoming a mother in April 2016, Teigen has been vocal about the beauties and challenges of motherhood, particularly particularly as a celebrity mom. She admitted how celebrity moms shed the baby weight so quickly and went off on a Twitter user for accusing her of holding Luna the wrong way.

It’s okay Chrissy, just keep doing what you’re doing and keep sharing those sweet snaps of baby Luna for us!