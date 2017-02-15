Chrissy Teigen Shares Sexy Snaps From Valentine’s Day Video

@thelovemagazine A post shared by (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Chrissy Teigen teamed up with LOVE magazine and her husband, John Legend, for a Valentine’s Day project, and the result was a sultry video of the adorable couple lip-syncing Legend’s song “Ordinary People” while Teigen lounges in Valentine’s Day-themed outfits complete with lace, latex and lingerie.

The model used Instagram Tuesday to share a pair of clips from the video, with both images fully displaying Teigen’s enviable assets. In one mini-clip, the camera pans up and and down as she lounges in a yellow lingerie set, and in the other, the model sports only a red fur and tasseled pasties as she looks down.

“Happy valentine’s day from me and @thelovemagazine!” Teigen wrote.

Watch the full video with Teigen and Legend above.

