Chrissy Teigen Just Told the Most Relatable Parent Story

Chrissy Teigen is a champion in unabashed parenting and revels in the tiniest of victories, like digging out her kid’s boogers. When you’re a parent, it’s hilariously enough a big deal.

In an interview with Refinery29, Teigen got candid about her responsibilities as a mother, especially the ones that make some squeamish. But alas, it’s all in a day’s work for the Lip Sync Battle star.

When asked if she’s done anything with daughter, Luna, that she never thought about doing before becoming a mother, Teigen brought up boogers — yes, she really did.

“Maybe like five minutes ago, I took my nail up Luna’s nose and scraped the most epic booger out you can ever imagine,” she said. “And I put it in a paper towel and I kind of stared at it for a while, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is like a really amazing booger I got.’ Like you get very excited for being able to clear out your kid’s nose.”

Teigen goes on to share that she would really like to keep her daughter booger-free, saying she is as gentle as possible and “can’t go to bed knowing it’s in there.”

The 31-year-old mom has been a bright voice in the humorous side of parenting, as well as keeping frank on serious issues like postpartum depression.

During the interview, she also spoke up about mental health and postpartum depression, and her acclaimed essay for Glamour in March. Teigen encouraged mothers experiencing similar symptoms to remember that “there’s a light on the other side.”

