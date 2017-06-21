Chrissy Teigen Cracks Joke About Her Overdue Embryo Storage Balance

Chrissy Teigen loves to let her fans in on the day-to-day hilarity of her life and she isn’t shy about giving glimpses of the less glamorous side of her life with John Legend. Her latest tweet references her infertility treatments.

She shared a screen grab of an emailing talking about her “outstanding embryo storage balance.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Damn how’s my embryo gonna be in debt before it’s even born,” she joked on Twitter. “PAY YA RENT, embryo!!!”

Damn how’s my embryo gonna be in debt before it’s even born pic.twitter.com/OCU1dDNWJJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

PAY YA RENT, embryo!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Takes on Criticism of Choosing Sex of Baby



Teigen often speaks about how she and Legend conceived using in vitro fertilization. She also plans to have more children.

“I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she said in an interview recently. “But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was – could it?”

She is planning on having a little boy this time, after openly admitting to selecting a daughter.

Related:

Chrissy Teigen Gives John Legend a Very Naked Surprise for Father’s Day Chrissy Teigen’s Revelations About Anxiety and Postpartum Depression Is What We Need to Hear

New Study Suggests In Vitro Fertilisation Chances Increase with Six Cycles

