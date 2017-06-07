Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw the First Pitch at a Seattle Mariners Game

I have never been so proud pic.twitter.com/6huSQLN1SJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 7, 2017

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s 1-year-old daughter Luna is the absolute cutest, and the tot upped her adorable factor even more on Tuesday night when she threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game with a little help from her famous parents.

Teigen and Legend made sure to document the evening on social media, with the duo sharing a snap of themselves posing while their daughter focused on more important things, namely a bucket of bubble gum.

“I have never been so proud,” Teigen wrote next to the photo on Twitter, while Legend used Instagram to say, “Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners’ bubble gum.”

The pair also shared snaps of their daughter throwing out the first pitch, and it’s just as cute as you’d expect.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

“Proud papa,” Legend captioned a shot of himself holding his baby girl while Teigen claps next to them.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Teigen had previously offered her daughter for the job when the Mariners offered the spot to Legend.

can luna do it @johnlegend please please please https://t.co/hnpTMQ4VJ0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017

Luna’s pitching skills were clearly up to par, as the Mariners went on to defeat the Minnesota Twins 12 to 3.

