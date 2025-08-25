Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack While Celebrating Major Milestone

Chris Pratt can’t believe his son Jack is growing up. The actor shared a rare photo of life at home as a dad with a carousel to Instagram in honor of Jack’s birthday.

On Sunday, August, 17, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to mark Jack’s 13th birthday. “I have a teenager???” Pratt wrote on top of the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The images include one of the duo wearing matching “Pratt” jerseys. There are also photos of them working on projects, visiting farms, and cheering at sports games.

He added, “Jack, I can’t believe you are 13 today. I’ve watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming. I love you! Jesus is King.”

Pratt shares Jack with his his ex-wife, Anna Faris. The former couple married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018, but have continued to co-parent Jack together in a positive way. Faris has since married Michael Barrett in 2021.

In a 2021 episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the funny girl opened up about why her marriage didn’t work with Pratt. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” she told guest Gwyneth Paltrow, per Yahoo News. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.” She continued, “Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

Pratt is also dad to daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, and Ford, 9 months, whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. He’s praised Jack’s role as a big brother, previously saying, “There’s a big age separation… [and] he does a great job, he’s so sweet with them. And they love him so much,” in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

A source revealed that Pratt dealt with personal issues, leading to the demise of the marriage. “Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine,” one insider said. “He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was.” The source continued, “Katherine really changed all of that and Chris has a much healthier self-image now. He goes out with friends more and is overall just much happier. Chris is much more laid-back with Katherine and is so comfortable and happy.”