Chris Hemsworth Reacts to Wife Elsa Pataky's New Movie Hitting No. 1 on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth was ecstatic for his wife Elsa Pataky this weekend when her new movie became the number 1 title on Netflix. Pataky starred in Interceptor, an action-drama directed and co-written by Matthew Reilly. Hemsworth was an executive producer on the film, and he had some other involvement as well.

"My wife's film Interceptor is kicking ass all the way to number 1 on Netflix!! Join the fun and tune in for some tasty throwback action vibes," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram on Sunday. He shared three images as well – first, a screenshot of the Netflix home screen with Interceptor surrounded by a crudely drawn heart. He also shared a more close-up look at the cover which showed Pataky smoldering in a battle-worn action scene.

Interceptor shot to the top of Netflix's charts after its release on Friday, so many fans have already seen it. For those that haven't, it stars Pataky as Captain JJ Collins, a jaded officer working on a remote U.S. military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The base is meant to intercept missiles in the unlikely event of a direct attack, and Collins finds her boredom interrupted by a sudden coordinated attack on the base itself.

The story apparently began as a much more stripped-down version of what we saw this weekend when Reilly wrote the first draft back in 2015. He reportedly crafted the story to fit into a low production budget, but when he brought co-writer Stuart Beattie onboard they were able to secure more financing.

As for Hemsworth, he helped make the movie viral on social media not only by executive producing but by making a cameo appearance. The actor shows up heavily disguised in one scene where he plays a salesman at a department store in Los Angeles. When the threat of a missile attack sends his shop into a panic, he tries to calm everyone down without much success.

Hemsworth is very familiar with the world of Netflix original films, having starred in the breakout hit Extraction back in 2020. A sequel to that movie is in post-production now and is due out on Netflix later this year. Of course, these days the actor is back to work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he will soon reprise his role as Thor Odinson. Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on Friday, July 8 only in theaters. Interceptor is streaming now on Netflix.