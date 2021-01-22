Chip Gaines Shares Tender Photo of Wife Joanna With Her 'Crowning Achievement'

✖

Joanna Gaines wears a number of hats, including designer, business owner, television star and more, but according to her husband, Chip Gaines, the job she does best is being a mom. On Thursday, Chip used Instagram to share a photo of his wife and their 2-year-old son, Crew, cuddled up in a chair, Chip declaring in his caption that

"This woman does a lot of things well!" he wrote. "But I will say the way she loves our kids is absolutely her crowning achievement." Along with Crew, Chip and Joanna share sons Drake, 16, and Duke, 12, and daughters Ella Rose, 14, and Emmie Kay, 10. In 2018, the couple told PEOPLE that they slightly differ in their parenting styles, both of which were a surprise to them. "I grew up in an environment that was pretty much 'back by dark' — [my parents] didn’t generally know what we were doing, and it was all good, clean fun," Chip said. "So I thought, 'Oh, I’m gonna be a wild parent.'"

"And when I got to be a parent, I don’t know what it is about it… I feel a little bit like a drill sergeant sometimes," he continued. "Some elements of my personality, as a parent, I’m not real crazy about." Joanna, on the other hand, shared that she is "a little more laid back than I thought I’d be."

"[There are] certain things that I really care about, but I think the funny part, with Chip, is just the video games, the TV," she said. "That’s where he kinda gets a little strict. It’s, 'You go play outside.'"

Along with parenting, Chip and Joanna are busy running their ever-expanding empire, which now includes their very own network. Magnolia Network was scheduled to launch on the streaming service Discovery+ in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic and began rolling out content earlier this month. The Gaines' will star on a reboot of their HGTV show Fixer Upper, which launched them to fame back in 2013, and Joanna has already premiered her own cooking show, Magnolia Table.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple previously said in a statement, via Entertainment Weekly. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"