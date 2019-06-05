Chip Gaines Reveals Which Parenting Milestones ‘Put the Fear of God’ in Him

Father of five and Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines recently revealed which parenting milestones “put the Fear of God” in him.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the 44-year-old opened up ahead of Father’s Day this month that thought he is not a “real worrywart,” he does enjoy each season as it comes.

“But you think about these little ones driving and dating, and it really does put the fear of God in your heart,” he admitted.

Gaines shares his five kids with wife and business partner, Joanna Gaines. The couple currently have 14-year-old Drake; 12-year-old Ella Rose; 10-year-old Duke; 9-year-old Emmie Kay; and 11-month-old Crew.

In addition to their busy home life, the Gaines’ recently announced that they have partnered with Discovery to create their own television channel, which will go live next year.

“As you may have heard, Jo and I announced some pretty big news on Wednesday,” Gaines wrote in an April 12 blog post on their website, Magnolia. “To make a long story short, we’ve spent the past several months meeting with the folks over at Discovery, Inc. to explore what exactly this next season could look like for us.”

“Well, after what seemed like hundreds of really long meetings and some serious teamwork, we’ve found ourselves ready to take on a pretty unique opportunity,” he added, “and I think you’re really gonna like it.”

“Magnolia has decided to partner with Discovery for a media joint venture that will include a linear television network (AKA “our own channel”) and some really neat digital features, too,” Gaines announced. “Our plan for programming is to center around things like family and community, food, garden and home, design, wellness and entrepreneurialism.”

“We’ve still got a ways to go until we’re fully up and running—this thing doesn’t go live until summer 2020—but with this network, our hope is that the pendulum of what makes for ‘good television’ will swing back to something more positive, something that encourages and inspires and helps build bridges across our communities,” he continued. “We want to deliver the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings families together.”

Gaines concluded his announcement by sharing that they “haven’t settled on an official name for the network just yet,” but they are working on it.

“The road ahead is an ambitious one, but we’re ready to hit the ground running!”