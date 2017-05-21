Naughty Page Boy Steals the Show at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding — and It Wasn’t Prince George

A post shared by Magazyn Gala (@magazyngala) on May 21, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

All eyes were on Pippa Middleton as she tied the knot this Saturday to millionaire financier, James Matthews. With the lovely day bringing out family, close friends and a few royals, one adorable young boy was unwavering in his attempt to steal the spotlight just for a little bit — and it wasn't Prince George.

A sweet blond boy, unidentified at the time of publication, posed for the cameras before the ceremony, while flashing the camera with silly faces and a peace sign, which is quite the contrary in England and is known to be rather insulting.

Six years after Middleton was ushering Kate's young pageboys and flower girls during her wedding to Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge took on the responsibility of keeping the children in order ahead of the ceremony, while escorting them around the church grounds.

At one point, Kate even shushed them — like every mom — and scolded her son, Prince George, who was later seen crying by photographers.

Images surfaced shortly after the ceremony showing Prince George pouting and seemingly embarrassed by the situation, but the 3-year-old immediately perked up soon after and got back to his manners and etiquette for his aunt Pippa's wedding.

Several guests told reporters that the children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte were "very" well-behaved during the ceremony.

As for the young boy with the expressive attitude, Kate didn't look too happy about his poses for the camera at first but as the day progressed, the Duchess let it roll off her shoulders. That said, it might be safe to assume Mr. and Mrs. Matthews won't be adding those particular images to their wedding album.

