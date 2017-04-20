Celine Dion Reveals Her Twins Sleep in Bed With Her After Husband’s Death

Céline Dion reveals she sleeps with her six-year-old twins every night after her husband’s death https://t.co/IJ1YSfQtdK pic.twitter.com/ZcibEbwtIj — People Magazine (@people) April 20, 2017

Celine Dion’s husband, Rene Angelil, passed away in January 2016 from cancer, and the singer has been relying on her children for strength every since.

In a new interview in The Sun’s Bizarre, the star revealed that she and her 6-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, often share a bed to comfort each other.

“I miss him a lot for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with,” she said of Angelil. “I organize myself to not feel lonely. So what’s happened is I got myself a huge bed and I sleep with my twins. My twins are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.”

Dion, who is also mom to son Rene-Charles, 16, shared that she and her twins honor Angelil every night with a sweet tradition.

“We kiss him every night actually. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture and all that,” she revealed. “And then the kids talk to him. They write words and they put them in balloons and we send the balloons into the sky…They’re really well. They’re well because I’m strong. If I don’t show them the way and the strength, how to stand up, they will question.”

The 49-year-old added that her late husband’s wisdom has helped her to navigate this trying time.

“Rene has prepared me for all my life, since I’m 12,” she explained. “I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life, so he prepared me very, very well for the rest of my life.”

