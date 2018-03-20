These Celeb Moms Who Shared Breastfeeding Pics Couldn’t Care Less About Fan Comments

We know that thanks to personal trainers, nutritionists, personal chefs and nannies, celebrity moms are at more of an advantage than the average Jane to lose the baby weight. However, when it comes to breastfeeding, celebs may be more relatable than we thought.

After all, the act of breastfeeding is pretty universal; you’re supplying food to your baby, who you grew in your womb for nine months. And guess what? Celeb moms who struggle with breastfeeding are even coming out and discussing the topic now, turning a subject that used to be taboo and somewhat shameful into a comforting one.

And even while breastfeeding can still be a controversial subject (especially when done in public), by sharing their breastfeeding photos, these famous moms are helping turn the conversation into a positive one.

Pink

Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Not one to shy away from showing her true colors on social media, Pink recently shared a multitasking photo breastfeeding her 6-month-old son Jameson while getting her hair and makeup done — but that isn’t the first time she’s done so.

The rocker’s husband, Carey Hart, shared a snap of Pink breastfeeding their firstborn, daughter Willow, while out to dinner in Paris in 2012. Later in 2016, she shared another photo of breastfeeding Willow for National Breastfeeding Week. “In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child,” she wrote.

Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff shared a photo breastfeeding her and Little People Big World star Zach Roloff’s newborn son Kyle earlier this summer, writing that breastfeeding has been the hardest part of being a mother.

“It was something I did not expect,” she wrote on Instagram. “I just figured it would come naturally because it’s what nature intended, [but] I was so wrong.”

The 25-year-old said that she and her son got so “frustrated with one another in the beginning,” that it took almost every ounce of her courage to not quit.

“I realized, however, I was being selfish,” she said. “It was an inconvenience and took FOREVER, but I was blessed enough to be able to [breastfeed].”

“I feel for those mamas that can’t breastfeed. I get asked at all my appointments how [breastfeeding] is going and I couldn’t imagine how that would make the women who physically can’t feel.”

She also wrote that she, too, is fed up with the stigma of breastfeeding.

“I still feel awkward in public when I feed my baby,” she wrote. “Why should I? I’m providing for my child.”

Jessie James Decker

Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy ❤️ A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 8, 2015 at 9:41am PDT

Not afraid to stand up to mommy- or body-shamers, Jessie James Decker shared an adorable photo breastfeeding her and NFL husband Eric Decker’s son, Eric Jr., in 2015.

“Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy,” she wrote in the photo.

But as candid as the country music crooner is, she admits that social media trolls have influenced the way she interacts with fans online.

“You know, it is kind of hard sometimes because you feel like you have to filter what you post in some ways,” Decker told E! News.

“I’ll never post a picture of my kids in their car seats anymore because I’ll get schooled on how I’m not doing it correctly or it turns into this argument,” she admitted. “I’m not going to post pictures of them in the backseat eating their snacks. It’s not worth it anymore—you ruined it!”

Blake Lively

The PERKS of breastfeeding. ????? #YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 16, 2015 at 1:22am PDT

Blake Lively shared a photo breastfeeding her and Ryan Reynolds’ first daughter, James, in 2015. While James was cut out of the photo, Lively seemed to want to share her “perky” breasts, captioning the photo, “The PERKS of breastfeeding.”

Since then, she and Reynolds have welcomed another daughter, Ines, into the world, and when asked by E! News how she got back into shape after baby number two, Lively said that she’s learned to love her postpartum body .

“It’s all a process. You know after the second kid it’s really different. So this is not my normal body, but I like it.”

She continued, “I’m learning to love my body in every iteration and I think that’s hard for women, and so I learned a lot.”

Brie Bella

Breastfeeding got me like ???? ……literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world ? A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 15, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Brie Bella welcomed her first child, daughter Birdie Joe, with husband Daniel Bryan earlier this year, and about a week postpartum took to Instagram to describe breastfeeding as “exhausting.”

“Literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” the WWE star captioned a selfie in which she looks tired but content.

Later, she told Entertainment Tonight that the love she feels for her baby while breastfeeding is the best part of being a mother. “The breastfeeding, that bond, and honestly, this was the first morning where she didn’t wake up to us, but when she wakes up, and her little eyes open, and they see you, this smile… and babies have innocent smiles, they don’t fake anything. They let you know exactly how they’re feeling,” she said.

Olivia Wilde

My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 24, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

In what is also known as a brelfie, Olivia Wilde shared a breastfeeding selfie with her and Jason Sudeikis’ 2-week-old daughter, Daisy, last fall. She donned a T-shirt that read “Never underestimate the power of a woman” and captioned the photo “My drinking buddy.”

Later, she shared an “ultimate cliché” Instagram photo pumping breastmilk into mason jars.

Back in 2014 when she had her and Sudeikis’ first child, son Otis, she posed for a high fashion breastfeeding photo shoot with Glamour.

Gisele Bündchen

What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #gettingready??? O que seria de mim sem esse esquadrão da beleza depois de voar 15 horas e só dormir 3 horas. #mepreparando A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 10, 2013 at 8:00am PST

Before Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were known for their extremely healthy diet and lifestyle, Bündchen shared a photo breastfeeding their second child, daughter Vivienne, while getting her hair and nails done by her “beauty squad.”

“What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep,” she wrote in the 2013 photo, adding the hashtag #gettingready.

Given that the supermodel and her kids eat a natural, plant-based diet, it’s not surprising that breastfeeding was important to Gisele.

Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson posts breastfeeding pictures frequently on Instagram, despite the cries outcry from fans to stop. The former adult film star frequently makes use of the hashtag “Normalize Breastfeeding.”

“This is my calling… motherhood,” she wrote on a revealing post on March 15. “My children have my heart and soul. Coming from my childhood without a mother and an absentee father has made me dig deep and define what it is to me to be a mommy… I pray I am the mother to sweet Batelli that I dream my mother would have been to me.”

The 43-year-old performer has drawn other mothers to her Instagram page as well, where they often thank her for working to end the stigma against breastfeeding.

“Yes, yes, YES!!! This needs to be seen,& thank u for it! U will be a FANTASTIC mother, cause u know what it feels like not having one,” commented one user. “Keep up the amazing work, girl! Thank u for being an inspiration to me,& so many others”.

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag has posted a number of high production value breastfeeding photos on her Instagram. The 31-year-old actress has a photogenic family, and she sees breastfeeding as an empowering act for women, writing “love is power” in the caption of one picture.

“Today marks 4 months of being a mother,” she wrote alongside another. “It seems like I have always known and loved my son.”

Montag’s fans are inspired by the shots. Back in February, one wrote “love that u r breastfeeding and showing the world it’s the most natural thing. Breastfeeding needs to seen more and not hidden”.

Christian Serratos

The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on the apocalypse fantasy show, posted a photo of herself breastfeeding while getting her make-up done back in July. The hard-working mother preemptively shot down any nay-sayers in her caption.

“This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want. Those who disapprove can suck my left tit,” she wrote along with an emoji blowing a kiss.

Peta Murgatroyd

Professional dancer and TV personality Peta Murgatroyd hasn’t posted any close-up photos of herself breastfeeding like many other famous women, but she has put up a couple pictures where she is using breast pump between takes. The 31-year-old apparently made a habit of bottling breast milk on set during the early days of her motherhood, and many followers applauded her for making it happen as a working mother.

However, Murgatroyd’s most unique post might have been a selfie in February of 2017, which showed her white shirt soaked with an unexpected leak. “Oh the joys of motherhood,” she wrote. “Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL”. Even more so than the typical breastfeeding posts on social media, fans felt this was a bold act of transparency for Murgatroyd.

Audrina Patridge

Back in September of 2016, The Hills alum Audrina Patridge posted a casual breastfeeding photo on Instagram. The actress wore a t-shirt with the sleeves cut off and made no secret of his hectic lifestyle, adding the hashtag “mom on the go.”

“Love this!!” commented one user. “Love that you are normalizing BF. I did it for almost 2 years. Best time of my life & it’s the best experience ever and I am so happy to see you enjoying it too. Keep on keeping on girl!”

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler also made a triumphant breastfeeding post in 2016, shortly after her second child, Lula Rose, was born.

“Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift,” the actress wrote. Fans were overjoyed to see the actress enjoying the start to a happy motherhood.

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton went above and beyond to help normalize breastfeeding. Not only did she post a picture on Instagram to help break the stigma, she took it in a public, populated place.

“Perfect happiness @latitudefest This is what my body is made for. And the rest is my choice,” she wrote.