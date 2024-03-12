Celebrity Couple Expecting First Child After 4 Miscarriages and 8 Rounds of IVF

Music producer and DJ Paul Fisher, who performs under the moniker DJ Fisher, and his wife Chloe Chapman are expecting their first baby together. Following four years of fertility struggles and trying to conceive, during which Chapman underwent eight rounds of IVF and tragically suffering four miscarriages, the Gold Coast-based couple announced they are adding a "permanent plus 1" to their family this year.

The couple shared the exciting news to Instagram on Christmas Eve, both Fisher and Chapman sharing a gallery of images that included plenty of baby bump photos and a sweet ultrasound photo of their little one. Captioning the post, Fisher wrote, "our permanent plus 1 joining the Fisher tour next year lets do baby." In her own post, Chapman, a model, influencer, and podcast host, called it "the greatest gift of all" as she reflected on their fertility struggles.

"Although this post is the single most happiest moment in my life, I know how incredibly hard announcements like these are for those struggling with infertility," she wrote in part. "After 4 years of trying to convince, 1000's of needles, 8 rounds of IVF, multiple surgeries, I've lived this nightmare [and] I know this pain and suffering all too well, NO ONE deserves to endure this feeling. I feel you all, I see you all [and] completely understand the disappointment & sadness you are all feeling. Please stay positive & manifest your healthy baby... I pray you hold your miracle in your arms soon. My heart is with you."

Opening up about her pregnancy journey on her podcast Darling, Shine!, which she co-hosts with best friend Ellidy Pullin, Chapman said, per Australia's Mamamia, she and Fisher "must have fallen pregnant within 48 hours of getting married" in March 2020. However, she "went on to have my first miscarriage at around seven weeks. Little did I know that I would then go on to have another three miscarriages – none of them got easier. I lost three singleton pregnancies and one set of boy twins. It's just something that you're not going to get over." She said that she and her husband "ended up doing about eight rounds of IVF."

"Trying to conceive and not being able to conceive and going through so many losses is just so traumatic on the body and it's just s- on your relationship. Paul and I – I'm so grateful I have him there to support me. It was horrendous," she continued, adding that in late 2023 came the "greatest gift of all... It's so incredibly surreal and I actually still don't believe it's actually happening."

According to Chapman, baby Fisher "will be joining the tour in 2024." In her original Instagram announcement, she said she and her husband "are still pinching ourselves that we've finally been chosen to become parents."