CBS Sitcom Star and Wife Welcome Baby

A CBS sitcom star just welcomed a baby with his wife.

DMV’s Tony Cavalero and his wife, Annie Cavalero, are now first-time parents.

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Us Weekly reveals that the couple welcomed their first child in early March. “Actor Tony and jewelry designer wife Annie Cavalero are overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child, a son, Rowdy Baria Cavalero, born on March 11, 2026, at 9:39 p.m.,” a rep for the new parents said in a statement. Little Rowdy weighed 8.4 pounds and measured 20 inches long.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

Tony, 42, and Annie, 40, had their son “after a deeply personal journey spanning nearly a decade, including nine rounds of IVF. “Following a brief but brave stay in the NICU, he is now home in his parents’ arms, already living up to his strong and spirited name,” Tony and Annie confirmed. “In a full-circle moment, Tony and Annie manifested his name, Rowdy Bear, eleven years ago at their wedding.”

The couple met while performing at The Groundlings in Los Angeles, where a lot of comedians get their start. They tied the knot in 2015, and to mark the happy occasion, they posed in a photo booth with a large sign that read, “Rowdy,” accidentally foreshadowing their choice for their baby boy’s name.

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Along with being a comedic actor, Annie also works as a jewelry designer and comedy writer. Tony, meanwhile, is known for his role as Keefe Chambers on The Righteous Gemstones from 2019 to 2025. He’s been starring in the freshman CBS workplace comedy DMV since last fall, but the network recently canceled it. The show will be ending after one season in May. Additional credits include Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, Operation Taco Gary’s, Christy, Big City Greens, Die Hart, It’s Not You, It’s LA, The Conners, We Broke Up, and Miracle Workers.

The happy couple is going to be busy moving forward, and not just because of their respective jobs. After going through IVF treatments, their little one has finally arrived, and they already seem to be as excited as ever, as per photos from Us Weekly. It can be assumed that since they kept their pregnancy journey private, they will more than likely keep Rowdy out of the public eye, at least for the most part.