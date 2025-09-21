Star of Major CBS Sitcom Comes out as Non-Binary

Raegan Revord is living their life out loud and proud. The Young Sheldon alum—who starred as Missy Cooper, the younger twin of Iain Armitage’s titular character—has confirmed that they identify as nonbinary. According to Trans Equality, nonbinary is a term people use to describe genders that don’t fall into one of these two categories, male or female.

“It’s so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so cool, I see myself in you,’” Revord told Entertainment Tonight. ” It’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who’s like, ‘Oh my god, I see myself in you.’”

They added, “And that’s such an insane thing ’cause I was in that kid’s shoes at some point in my life.” Revord is 17.

They also wrote a queer love story as their debut novel. The book, Rules of Fake Girlfriends, was released earlier this month. The book follows a college student who gets mixed up in a fake dating scheme.

“A lot of people will doubt you because of your age, and a lot of people will not take you seriously,” they told People in an interview. “I had such a passion and such a love for this book and this story, and I thought it was so important to tell. And if that’s how you feel about being a writer, then you have enough.”

The Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star was secretly streaming on Twitch as Setting_Sunset until January. It took them two years to reveal their identity to fans.

“I’ve been online for over two years. Making content. Meeting friends. Faceless. Have you ever wondered who’s behind the screen?” Revord wrote on TikTok at the time, before unveiling their face. “A new era.”

Williams Institute notes that 1.2 million Americans identify as nonbinary, which is 11% of LGTBQ+ adults. 76% of nonbinary adults are between the ages of 18-29.