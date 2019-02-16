Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Carys Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped out for New York Fashion Week with a very special guest: her 15-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas.

Zeta-Jones and her teenage daughter, with husband Michael Douglas, were spotted at a Michael Kors event on Tuesday, brushing shoulders with other famous faces. Douglas was also in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As shown in the shot below, Zeta-Jones wore a red dress with yellow-and-brown heels. Carys went with a snake-skin jacket, faded jeans and tan platform heels.

While the appearance was rare, the Hollywood teen has been slowly stepping into the spotlight alongside her famous parents.

In August 2018, Carys sat down for a joint interview with her mother for Town & Country. They discussed some of the teasing and bullying Carys has faced for having a famous father who is 74 years old.

“People would be like, ‘Your grandpa’s here to pick you up,’” Carys recalled.

She also recalled a heartbreaking moment where a tabloid led her to believe Michael’s cancer had returned, despite him being in good health.

“There’s this picture of my dad and it’s like, ‘Michael Douglas Cancer Again, Dying In a Month,’ I just started crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘Why didn’t my parents tell me this?!’ Only it wasn’t true. People just always want a story to tell.”

Zeta-Jones chimed in, saying “My husband and I and my father-in-law [Kirk Douglas] live, and our family lives, in a world where you are going to be scrutinized. It’s all out in the open, the good and the bad. Our kids know before anything comes out. We discuss what’s going on.”

The family also recently had to deal with another major scandal. Douglas was accused of masturbating and use crude language in front of a former associate 33 years ago. However, Douglas issued his own denial of the allegations before the story was reported on, citing the fact that he did not think the reporter covering the allegations was doing his due diligence.

Zeta-Jones later revealed to The Times that they discussed the allegations as a family and were relieved that no other such allegations surfaced.

“My children and I were profoundly devastated by those allegations. And I was torn about where my absolute morals lie,” she said. “This woman came out of nowhere and accused my husband. I had a very big conversation with him, with the kids in the room, and said, ‘Do you understand if more comes out…’”

She added, “By [Michael] telling us that there is no story here and that time will tell. And, of course, it did. There was nothing to back it up at all. For any accusation that comes out that isn’t backed up, that knocks the movement back 20 years.”

Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors