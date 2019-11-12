Catherine Zeta-Jones and Daughter Carys Struggle to Take Selfie, and Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Not all selfies are as easy as they look, as Catherine Zeta-Jones proved in an Instagram post on Sunday. The actress posted a video clip with daughter Carys and mom Patricia as they attempted to all get into the frame for the perfect picture. After several seconds of craning their necks and trying to squeeze in, Zeta-Jones snapped the photo.

View this post on Instagram Three generations of chaos #welshgirlsdoitbetter A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:21am PST

Cameron Douglas, Zeta-Jones’ stepson, commented, “Fantastic…sending all my Love!!!”

Fans loved it, too. “Three generations of beautiful ladies… Blessings to all,” one wrote.

“Love how natural you and your family are together. it’s a real breath of fresh air,” another commented.

“This really made me smile. So special these moments,” a third said.

“How adorable! Three generations. @catherinezetajones, l.o.v.e. your chuckle. Such a beautiful mother, daughter family & everything. You are all so humbling and down to earth — thank you for sharing your Sunday eve with us — Love you,” a fourth fan gushed.

While Zeta-Jones does occasionally share photos and videos of Carys, 16, and her son Dylan, 19, on social media, she and husband Michael Douglas have been careful to mostly shield them.

“We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” Zeta-Jones told ET last year. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

“They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan,” she continued. “The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

Last month, Douglas told Closer Weekly what it’s like being empty nest parents now that Dylan is in college and Carys is off at boarding school.

“Carys is in boarding school, she’s gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off,” Douglas said. “It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45 minute drive and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go what are we going to do now?”

“You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden … and then we got over that very quickly!” he continued. “And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.”