Carrie Underwood Divides Fans With Comments on Having a Baby After 35



Carrie Underwood‘s fans usually support her no matter what, but some personal comments she made about motherhood have divided fans.

In a new interview with Redbook published last week, the 35-year-old country music superstar said she thinks she “missed our chance” to have a big family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Underwood told the magazine. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Underwood and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, 38, have a son, 3-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher.

These new comments divided fans, with some disagreeing with Underwood that she is too old to have more children.

“Seriously Miss Underwood, I was 44 and my wife was 42 when child number seven was born. It depends on your health and your desire only,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Carrie Underwood angers fans with comments about fertility https://t.co/01aQ8g43Bt #FoxNews. Seriously Miss Underwood, I was 44 and my wife was 42 when child number seven was born . It depends on your health and your desire only — Ralph Moerschbacher (@Stlo1944) August 6, 2018

“Carrie, you can still have babies at 35…women are having babies later in life than your mother Carol’s generation! They try to establish their careers where Mom’s generation a lot of times we’re happy as housewives. Nowadays, you need two salary’s to make a ‘go of it’ w/children,” another fan wrote.

Carrie, you can still have babies at 35…women are having babies later in life than your mother Carol’s generation! They try to establish their careers where Mom’s generation a lot of times we’re happy as housewives. Nowadays, you need two salary’s to make a “go of it”w/children — Michael Kendle (@MichaelKendle2) August 6, 2018

Another fan showed support for Underwood, writing, “Some people don’t want to be in their 50’s and 60’s when their children are in their teens or twenties-she was expressing what is right for them-don’t be so sensitive ladies-its not all about you.”

Some people don’t want to be in their 50’s and 60’s when their children are in their teens or twenties-she was expressing what is right for them-don’t be so sensitive ladies-its not all about you- Carrie Underwood Catches Heat for Comment About Fertility https://t.co/xr5NaPnr1K — Pink Floyd (@sjfloyd069) August 6, 2018

“She’s right, 35~38 is too old to be having babies. Who wants to be in their 60s at graduation time? That’s selfish to be that old having babies. Adopt an older child instead,” another fan wrote.

She’s right, 35~38 is too old to be having babies. Who wants to be in their 60s at graduation time? That’s selfish to be that old having babies. Adopt an older child instead Carrie Underwood angers fans with comments about fertilityhttps://t.co/mNg84KX3rQ — Keltic Tim (@KelticSC) August 6, 2018

Some fans did not understand the “outrage” surrounding the comments.

“I do not understand the outrage the public has over Carrie’s statement on fertility. Pregnancy is a risk no matter the age, but I see no reason to get upset over an issue like this. I don’t see the logic in this heat over a mere comment,” another fan wrote, reports PEOPLE.

Underwood’s Redbook interview comes as she is preparing to release her new album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14. She recorded the album after she needed 40 stitches to her face following a fall at her Nashville home last winter.