Carey Hart Shares Photo of His and Pink’s Daughter Willow’s ‘Punk Rock’ Haircut

Pink and Carey Hart’s 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage is sporting a brand new hairstyle. On Sunday, Hart took to Instagram to reveal that his daughter had channeled her mother for inspiration for her newest haircut: a partially shaved head, which gives her a “punk rock” look.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” Hart captioned the photo, which showed Willow in the process of getting her hair cut. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it.”

“And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on,” he continued, preemptively shutting down any potential haters. “Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow.”

Willow’s bold and brave decision drew plenty of positive and supportive messages in the comments section.

“Badass like her mama!” one person wrote. “You’re beautiful and I love that you dont give a sh*t what other kids think. Rock on Willow and dont ever change for anyone!”

“There’s no one that flies that flag better than your amazing wife—so it’s not shocking your daughter does the same!” another fan praised.

“I love anyone who is raising strong, smart, independent girls who are totally comfortable in their own skin!” wrote a third. “Keep up the great work!!!”

The new ‘do comes just a month after the 8-year-old in August swapped her blonde locks in for blue ones in a show of solidarity with Jessica Simpson and her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew. Simpson had faced plenty of mom-shamers after she shared a photo of her daughter’s new hair, which she chose to get after being inspired by her favorite Descendants character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 1, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday,” Pink wrote alongside a photo of her dyeing Willow’s hair, adding the hashtags “parent police are actually just lonely people” and “I’ll dye your hair too losers.”