Cardi B’s Private Jet Forced to Make Emergency Landing for Ill Passenger

Cardi B’s private jet reportedly made an emergency landing over the weekend as someone on board needed urgent medical attention.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was traveling from Los Angeles to New York City with a small entourage when her plane made an unexpected stop in Chicago. According to a report by TMZ, the sudden stop could have been late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning. The cause was clear, though, that someone was sick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There is still no word on who became so ill that the private jet had to land, nor what they were sick with. However, sources said it was not a member of Cardi B‘s entourage.

Cardi B documented the ordeal on her Instagram Story, where it sounded like she did not enjoy her trip all that much. The rapper wrote that she “came to L.A. for literally 7 hours, now I gotta go back to NY.”

“I’m just glad I saw my little baby,” she added. “Mama gotta work now.”

After that, she posted a clip from O’Hare National Airport, where she covered her own face with a crying emoji.

“I’m stuck in Chicago, we had to do an emergency landing in Chicago,” she said. “Let me tell you something mo, I’m not taking no more f—ing jets. I don’t give a f—, bro. These type of s—s don’t happen to f—ing Delta.”

Cardi B passed the time in Chicago as best she could, where hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled due to Winter Storm Bruce. She posted another clip of herself with her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Her last video was recorded in the daylight from a runway.

“Bro I went from jet, to a commercial flight, now to a helicopter,” she told her fans. “You cannot say a b- don’t take her job seriously. Oh my god, I’m so scared!”

It has been a jet-setting holiday weekend for Cardi B, who also made it to Atlanta where she attended an NBA game court-side with her husband, Offset. The two rappers watched their hometown Hawks face off against the Boston Celtics, sporting lavish outfits that fans went wild for. Cardi, in particular, looked regal in a two-piece white tweed suit.

“I said this the biggest alley oop,” she wrote alongside one photo. In another, Offset ignored the game to lean in for a kiss.

“Let me get a kishh,” she wrote in that caption. Offset matched the colors of his wife’s outfit, though he wore more rings and necklaces than she did over his hooded sweatshirt.