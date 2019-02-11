Cardi B Was Overcome With Emotion When Kulture Said ‘Mama’ for First Time

Cardi B may have made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but there was another family achievement that made the day equally as special for the rapper.

Early Monday morning, Cardi B shared a video of her baby daughter, Kulture, in a baby walker, though the infant’s face was covered by an emoji, a method Cardi B often employs to protect her daughter’s privacy. After someone implores Kulture to say “mama,” the 7-month-old obliges, as the camera pans to an emotional Cardi B. “Oh my god, oh my god,” the rapper says, clapping her hands over her mouth as the gets tearful.

“After a week of only saying papa !She saying mama! Happy 7 months Kulture ! We love you,” Cardi B captioned the video, tagging her husband and Kulture’s dad, Offset, her sister, Hennessy and friend Michelle Melo.

The proud mom also shared a clip of her post-Grammy activities on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of herself watching a children’s show with the word “Celebrating” written on the post. As Kulture giggles, Cardi B asks her daughter, “Kulture, what you talking about, girl?”

During the Grammys, Cardi B became the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album, taking home the award for her debut effort, Invasion of Privacy. When she arrived on stage to accept the trophy, the rapper was uncharacteristically quiet, clearly shocked at the win.

“Ooh the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed,” she joked before thanking those who had helped her create the project.

“I want to thank my daughter,” she said. “I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. I had like, three songs that I was for sure having — you know how it was. We was like, ‘We have to get this album done so I could shoot the videos while I’m still not showing. It was very long nights.”

She also thanked Offset, who she brought on stage with her.

“You, husband, thank you,” she told him. “Nah, serious, because he was like, ‘You gonna do this album, girl. We gonna have this baby. We gonna make this album.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur