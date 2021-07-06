Pregnant Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 2, Kisses Mom's Baby Bump

✖

Cardi B is currently expecting her second child with husband Offset, and the new baby will join the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, who is already excited to meet her younger sibling. On Sunday, Cardi used her daughter's Instagram account to post a black and white video of Kulture telling Cardi, "I want to kiss the baby there."

After Cardi gave her daughter the okay, Kulture planted a kiss on her mom's stomach and declared, "My baby is cute!" Cardi announced her pregnancy last month during her performance with Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards, where she wore a black Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit covered in rhinestones with a mesh panel over her stomach. Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017 before Offset proposed on stage at a show the next month. Following a brief split from late 2018 to early 2019, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, but the pair reconciled by November.

The day after her pregnancy announcement, Cardi shared a series of photos from a maternity shoot, including a photo of herself with Offset. In her caption, the 28-year-old wrote that she and her husband "listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing." "Our home feels so blissful and very busy," she continued, "but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much, everyone, for the congrats and well wishes."

Cardi also posted a snap of herself with her daughter, Kulture placing her hand on her mom's stomach. In her caption, Cardi opened up about the relationship she hopes her children have, comparing it to the one she shares with her younger sister, Hennessy. "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," she wrote. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Kulture was born in July 2018, and Cardi told Vogue in 2019 that her goal is to provide a secure future for her children. "I could shake my a—, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom," she said. "All the time, I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my a—, but at the same time, I’m doing business; I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s— that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."