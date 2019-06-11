Cardi B Marks Baby Kulture’s 11-Month Milestone With Adorable Photos

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture is growing up fast, and the “I Like It Like That” singer is struggling to cope. She emotionally marked her baby girl’s growth by sharing several adorable photos of her on Instagram and Twitter.

The New York City rapper posted a photo of her daughter holding a pair of sunglasses, admitting that she “can’t handle” how fast her daughter is growing. Cardi B, 26, said she “can’t handle” watching her baby grow before her eyes. The Grammy Award-winning recording artist said she’d “been emotional all day.”

“Im madly ,overly in love with my child,” she wrote, adding a thank you to her husband, Offset, for helping to create her.

Cardi B shared another photo of her daughter sitting up in chair wearing a white dress and tan bucket hat. Her Instagram caption featured several sad and crying emojis.

The rapper hasn’t shared many photos of her daughter since she was born, instead opting to shield her from the public eye. She did, however, gush about her daughter in April, telling E! News she “makes the gloomiest days like sunshine.”

“I love it. It’s a slice of heaven — a sanctuary, my baby. I love her,” she said.

Cardi B also touted her abilities as a mother, telling E! News she’s great at her job.

“I’m a good mom. I’m good at a lot of things. The best job is a mom. I’m really good at being a mom,” she said.

Around the same time, Cardi B shared a photo of her daughter, revealing to fans that the then-8-month-old had begun to resemble an unexpected member of her family. The Bronx-native suggested Kulture looked a lot like her aunt Hennessey Carolina. Cardi B posted her daughter’s photo alongside one of her sister to drive home her point.

“Bro this is weird,” she captioned the image. “I gave birth to another Hennessy.”

In February, Kulture’s father Offset opened up about he and Cardi B’s decision to keep Kulture out of the public eye. During an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, the Migos rapper explained that he didn’t want to rob his daughter of her childhood by forcing her — or any of his other children — into the spotlight.

“I want my kids to be kids, I don’t like them having Instagram, I don’t want to move to L.A., so there won’t be cameras in their face. One time my kid told another, ‘My dad has more money than yours.’ I had to beat them. I keep my kids in public school, I don’t want my kid to be spoiled,” he said.

“People got so much to say. We still won’t be posting all the time, you have to keep some things private. It’s scary because people be tripping,” he continued.

Cardi B shared the first photo of Kulture in December 2018, hours after she announced that she was separating from Offset. The photo, posted on her Instagram account, showed Kulture sitting in a car seat. She called her baby girl, “My Heart.”