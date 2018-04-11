Did Cardi B Just Reveal Her Baby’s Gender

Fans think Cardi B may have just confirmed the gender of her baby, only a few days after officially revealing her pregnancy in an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The rapper stopped in for an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning talk show, where she discussed her newfound stardom and her tumultuous, high-profile romance.

During the nearly hour-long conversation, Cardi discussed her appearance in a strip club on Friday, just one day before revealing her baby bump on national television. Cardi, who worked as a stripper for several years before breaking into the music industry, hosted a show at a Miami strip club.

“Did you cover up the baby?” one of the co-hosts asked her.

“Yeah,” the rapper said. “She was…” After that, the 25-year-old mumbled her next few words, perhaps realizing she had inadvertently confirmed her baby’s gender.

The clue is backed up by another apparent slip from Cardi B’s sister, Hennesy Carolina, who posted a heartfelt message to the rapper shortly after the big reveal on SNL.

“I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs,” read one line in the original post. Carolina later went back to revise the message, which now reads “I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs!”

Despite the two slip-ups, Cardi maintained in her interview that she did not know the gender of her baby. She also said that she and her fiance, fellow rapper Offset, have yet to pick out a name.

Cardi spoke plainly about Offset, the famous fiance who she offered a solemn warning to in her new song “Be Careful.” In the track, which Cardi performed as she revealed her pregnancy, she addresses the rumors of Offset’s infidelity, and warns him that he’s on the brink of losing her.

Cardi discussed this on the radio as well. “Let’s say God forbid, we don’t [get married], my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose,” she said. “I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.”

While her pregnancy was big news, Cardi was in headlines for another reason yesterday, after confirming in an interview with GQ that she had gotten illegal silicone injections in her buttocks. She told the reporter that she had paid $800 for the operation in a basement in Queens.

“It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she said, adding that she had intended to go back for a “touch-up,” but the underground operation had been shut down because “someone died on her table.”

Comparable operations by a licensed professional typically cost about $10,000.