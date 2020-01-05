Cameron Diaz’s Secret Pregnancy: Everything We Know

Cameron Diaz blindsided fans this week when she announced the birth of her daughter, Raddix, with husband Benji Madden. Many fans did not even know the actress was married, let alone that she was pregnant, and now they are looking for the details they somehow missed. It turns out that Diaz and Madden are pretty secretive with their personal life.

Diaz gave birth to Raddix on Thursday, Jan. 2, to the surprise of nearly everyone. They posted an announcement on Instagram, sharing their joy with fans.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" they wrote in a statement shared on both of their accounts. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the announcement concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji.”

Fans were happy for Diaz and Madden, but some were confused as well. Many amateur social media sleuths went back into their posts, searching for hints they may have missed. Here is what we know about Diaz’s secretive pregnancy.

Romantic History

Diaz has been a private person since long before she married Madden, though fans know a bit about her personal life over the years. Starting from the beginning of her career, she is known to have dated runner Carlos de la Torre, singer Vince Neil, actor Matt Dillon, actor Edward Norton and actor Jared Leto in the 1990s. According to Ranker, she and Leto split in 2003.

Starting in the early-2000s, she had a brief fling with singer Robbie Williams. She then went on to date singer Justin Timberlake, actor Jude Law, singer Tyrese Gibson, surfer Kelly Slater, actor Bradley Cooper, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, actor Gerald Butler, model Paul Sculfor and actor Keanu Reeves.

All of these relationships were relatively private and some were only rumors, but Diaz and Reeves reportedly broke up in 2010. After that she dated singer Adam Levine, baseball player Alex Rodriguez and businessman Elon Musk before meeting Madden in 2014.

Diaz’s romantic history is not even listed on her Wikipedia page like it is for many other celebrities, and in 2016 she told Us Weekly that Madden has driven her exes completely out of her mind.

“Everything else just washes and slips away,” she said. “You realize, ‘Oh, right, this is what the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.’ …And I know that this is special.”

Benji Madden

Diaz was introduced to Madden through his twin brother and Good Charlotte co-founder Joel, she told Andy Cohen in a 2016 radio interview. At the time, she said she was already friends with Joel’s wife, Nicole Richie, and they brought Benji along to hang out.

“I knew Nicole and Joel for a couple years before I met Benji,” she recalled. “They were over for a barbecue and Joel said, ‘Hey, can my brother come over?’ And I said, ‘Of course, this is family.’ And then [Benji] walked in the door and I was like, ‘You!’”

Keeping Things Private

Diaz must have had a whirlwind romance with Madden, but the whole thing was kept as private as possible. The two were introduced sometime in the spring of 2014, and they were engaged some time before Christmas.

The couple was married in January of 2015, and they kept their newlywed joy to themselves. The birth of their daughter is the first big news from the couple in about five years.

Last Public Appearance

Diaz was remarkably good at keeping her pregnancy secret, as she spent time in the public eye this year without anyone realizing. The actress is retired, but she was photographed at an event in May, by which time she was most likely in the early stages of pregnancy.

Even after that, it is remarkable that Diaz’s pregnancy escaped notice. Fans reasoned she must have either kept to herself for the latter half of the year or disguised it very well with clothing.

Raddix Madden

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Diaz gave birth to Raddix Madden on Thursday, Jan. 3. She and Madden announced their happy news on Friday, to the surprise of just about everyone. There were no early reports about Diaz’s pregnancy, and in fact many were confused to hear that she was even married to Madden, since they had been so low key beforehand.

Fan Uproar

i was physically shaking with terror when i saw cameron diaz trending phew never been so pleased to hear that someone has had a human child — laura (@judyhollidays) January 3, 2020

Confusion about Diaz, Madden and Raddix practically took over social media this weekend, with many trying to find out how they had missed so many big developments in their lives. Before long, Diaz was trending on Twitter, causing some concern from fans who were feared the worst.

“Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are trending and I thought they had announced a divorce or something but turns out it’s the complete opposite, they’re very much in love and had a baby girl,” one fan tweeted. “Congratulations to them.”

Commenting

Congrats!!!! I'm sure she is ADORABLE, and of course we will respect yours and Raddix's privacy. 💖💖 — Not BMan (@BenjaminMadden) January 3, 2020

Both Diaz and Madden posted Raddix’s birth announcement on Instagram, but both also disabled commenting on the posts. They explained that this was a part of their preference for privacy, which is hard to come by for a celebrity family.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the couple wrote in the announcement. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Still, Madden’s post automatically went to his Twitter feed as well, where replies cannot be disabled entirely. The guitarist got some pushy responses there.

“I am so happy for you Benj. This is the most beautiful news. Congratulations to your fam. Welcome to the world little Raddix,” one person wrote.

Madden’s Post

Finally, in their scramble to learn more about Madden, Diaz and Raddix after the announcement, many focused in on the couple’s recent posts about each other, revealing an incredibly sweet relationship. In particular, many were fixated on Madden’s birthday tribute to Diaz this past summer.

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” he wrote. “You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give I’m Yours Always Forever Many More Baby.”