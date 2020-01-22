Cameron Diaz Fans Think She and Benji Madden Named Daughter After Best Friend Drew Barrymore

On Jan. 3, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden. According to the newborn’s birth certificate, her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, and some fans are wondering whether one of Raddix’s middle names is a nod to her mom’s famous friend, Drew Barrymore.

Wildflower is the title of Barrymore’s 2015 memoir, and she and Diaz are extremely close friends, meeting on set of the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels and starring in the film’s sequel in 2003. Barrymore also has a production company, Flower Films, and a makeup line, Flower Beauty.

“We’re like more than best friends, she’s my sister,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight of Diaz in 2018. “We have much more of that kind of relationship, we’re very honest with each other. We push each other. And we’ve had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low and we just have each other’s backs.”

“If you are in scary prison in the middle of nowhere, call Cameron,” Barrymore told Good Housekeeping in 2016. “She’ll get you out. If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her. If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend. We have incredible honesty with each other, and we work hard on our lives and our friendship.”

Baby Raddix is the first child for Diaz and Madden, who married in 2015. According to Raddix’s birth certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, she was born on Dec. 30, 2019 at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple’s announcement began. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy new Decade…” they concluded.

