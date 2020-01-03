Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Were Reportedly ‘Hoping’ to Be ‘Blessed With a Baby’

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden couldn’t be happier to have welcomed daughter Raddix Madden to the world, they revealed in a surprise birth announcement Friday. While fans might not have known the pair were planning on adding to their family, the couple was hoping to become parents since they first wed in 2015, a source close to them told PEOPLE soon after the birth.

“Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” the source said of Diaz, who last attended a public event in May 2019. “Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.”

It’s unclear if Diaz herself was pregnant or if the couple chose to add to their family via surrogate or through adopting a child, but The Mask actress has made it clear in the past that she was waiting to see where life took her in regards to becoming a mother.

“I’ve never said never to anything in life. If I wanted kids, at any point in life, I would have them. But I’m certain that if at any point I wanted a child, that child would find its way into my life, whether through adoption, or through being in a relationship with somebody who has a child,” she told The Telegraph in 2014.

Friday, Diaz and her Good Charlotte rocker husband announced the good news on Instagram with a sweet note.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple began. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the new parents concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji.”

