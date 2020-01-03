Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Disable Comments on Birth Announcement to ‘Protect Our Little One’s Privacy’

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are officially parents following their surprise birth announcement Friday afternoon, and they’re already fiercely protective of daughter Raddix Madden. Comments on the birth announcement, which was shared to the couple’s respective Instagram accounts, have been disabled as the proud new parents vowed to protect their daughter’s privacy.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the couple wrote in the announcement. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Still, the lack of the option to comment on the post hasn’t stopped fans from sending their congratulations. Along with taking to Twitter to express their excitement at the surprise news, more recent Instagram posts shared by the couple prior to their daughter’s birth are being flooded with fresh comments.

“Congratulations on your baby girl,” wrote one fan on a May 1-dated post.

“Congrats about the baby,” commented another on that same post, Diaz’s last pot before the birth announcement. “I’m so happy for you!”

“Very congratulations, it will be beautiful to you,” added someone else. “Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family.”

The Friday announcement certainty through fans for a loop, as the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, had not previously announced that they were expecting. In the past, however, Diaz had opened up about her Diaz to one day experience motherhood, explaining in a 2012 interview with Redbook that she had decided not to put a timeline on it, however.

“I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother’s,” she told the outlet. “But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream [of motherhood] for me was shattered early on. After that, I never put another timeline on anything in my life.”

Diaz and Madden began dating in 2014 before tying the knot just a year later. The couple have been notably private when it comes to their lives, only share rare glimpses on social media and in interviews.