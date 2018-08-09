Caitlin McHugh Goes in on Troll Who Slammed Her for Beach Photos Months After Welcoming Baby With John Stamos

Caitlin McHugh is not here for body shamers. The 32-year-old new mom, who recently welcomed son Billy with husband John Stamos, clapped back at one of her followers who called her “gross” after she posted a fun video of herself dancing in a bikini.

In the video posted to her Instagram Story, McHugh showed off her moves to “Red Red Wine” by UB40 in a red bikini. A small tattoo visible on her right thigh, she captioned the clip, “Back to WORK.”

One of her 100,000 followers apparently didn’t care for the video, as the next addition to McHugh’s Story was a screenshot of a direct message from someone who wrote, “You’re a Mother now. Gross, tattoo and all.”

McHugh wrote back, “Not as gross as trolling,” with a waving-hand emoji.

McHugh and Stamos welcomed their first child together on April 10 — and in record time. The Fuller House actor told Entertainment Tonight shortly afterward that McHugh gave birth in about 20 minutes.

“My wife was so beautiful and so graceful through it all, like she does life. I mean, she just kind of breezed through,” he said. “I hate to tell women, but she did it in about 20 minutes. It happens so fast and then they were like, ‘Take pictures! Grab her leg!’ And then it was over, but it was just beautiful.”

William “Billy” Christopher Stamos is the 54-year-old’s first child, which means he’s no longer just Uncle Jesse — something he’s been very vocal about. Just before the couple welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, he wrote on Instagram that McHugh’s pregnancy had been the “longest 9 months of my life.”

Around that time, he also predicted that he’d be a “fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he told PEOPLE, referring to his TV roles. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

McHugh gushed over Stamos’ reaction the moment he found out she was pregnant. “The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” she said. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own, but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

The two announced their engagement in October 2017, after they learned McHugh was expecting.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos recalled. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

The couple tied the knot in February.