Busy Philipps Says Husband Told Her Second Baby Was ‘All on You’

Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein share two children, daughters Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 5, but Philipps revealed in a new interview with Parents magazine that Silverstein wasn’t all that supportive when it came to their second child.

“He was not understanding how to be a dad and, in fact, didn’t try. I was parenting by myself,” the Busy Tonight host revealed. “When I told him I wanted to have a second child, he said, ‘Fine, but it’s all on you.’ That was so heartbreaking.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids … You’re going to go through periods when you’re not into it, but there always has to be one person willing to fight. I went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you.’”

Philipps and Silverstein have been married for 11 years and are currently a “work in progress.”

“We’ve had a lot of serious discussions and counseling, and he’s incredibly participatory now in a way I don’t think he could’ve imagined before,” Philipps shared. “We’re a work in progress but trying our best, and that’s the most you can do.”

Philipps is often candid with her fans about life as a mom, and told Parents that her parenting style never follows a set plan.

“I call myself the all-over-the-place, doesn’t-have-a-plan mom,” she said. “Is that a parenting philosophy?”

As a mom of two girls, the actress shared that she tries her best to set a balanced example for her daughters when it comes to issues like body image.

“I want to lead by example,” she shared. “Weighing myself wasn’t helpful for my mental state, so I stopped doing that a couple of years ago.”

Philipps added, “Now, I just try to make healthy, balanced choices and don’t call any food ‘bad.’ My girls see me exercise, but they also see me eat nachos. I think both are important.”

While her parenting style isn’t set it stone, the 39-year-old revealed that there’s one mom-related practice she can’t get behind.

“This may be controversial, but I’m just going to say it: I’m so f—ing over the culture of mommy wine and glasses that say ‘Mommy juice,’” Philipps revealed. “You go to a preschool birthday party at 10 a.m., and it’s like, ‘Does anyone want a wine cooler?’ Um, no, girlfriend. I want to make sure my daughter doesn’t fall off this play structure. It’s such a weird thing!”

She then clarified her point, explaining, “If you know me at all, you know I love a good margarita. I just don’t think the two things need to be tied together. I’m the best mom when I’m sober.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jared Siskin