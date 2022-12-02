Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Her and Patrick Mahomes' Baby Boy With Big Sister

Brittany Mahomes just had her second child and is sharing a special photo of her two kids. The Kansas City Current co-owner and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to her Instagram Story to post a photo of her daughter Sterling sitting down and holding the baby boy whose nickname is Bronze. The face of Bronze can't be seen, but he is wrapped in a blanket while wearing a blue onesie with stars and constellations on it.

"Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned in the photo, per PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick announced the birth of their son on Monday. In May, the couple announced that they were expecting to have their second child in early 2023. The announcement came two months after Brittany and Patrick married in Hawaii following their engagement in September 2020.

While appearing on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City this week, Patrick talked about the birth of his son. "It worked out well because you get the family in for Thanksgiving weekend and having a game," he said. "So you go to Thanksgiving and get to watch a lot of football, and you play, you win a football game, and then your family is in town whenever you have your baby boy, so it's been a wild ride the last few days, but we're back at home and ready for the football game this weekend."

Patrick also talked about who came up with the nickname Bronze. "My brother, Jackson, did," he explained. "We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that. I started meeting more and more people with the nickname Trey, and Jackson came up to me and was like, 'What about Bronze?' I kind of have the metal thing going with Sterling and all that, and I thought it was a great idea, and I think it's something I'm glad we came up with. I haven't seen anybody else do that…I like it."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes began dating when they were attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Brittany co-owns the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with Annie Long and Chris Long. Patrick has been the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback since the 2018 season (drafted in 2017) and led the team to four AFC Championship appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.