Britney Spears Snaps at Mother Lynne With 'Happy' Honeymoon Photo

Despite ongoing tension and estrangement between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne, the mother of the pop star insists she has no ill will toward her daughter. Lynne has been speaking to some media outlets amid Britney's nuptials to Sam Asghari. Though Lynne wasn;t invited, she's sent her well wishes publicly. Lynne says she simply wants Britney to be "happy," per a video obtained by Page Six when a paparazzi caught Lynne leaving LAX on June 23. When asked how she was feeling after not getting invited the wedding, Lynne said, "I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked toward the parking lot. It's not the first time Lynne attempted to reach or share a message publicly to her daughter after their falling out over Britney's 13-year controversial conservatorship.

After the "Baby One More Time's" June 9 nuptials, Lynne commented on Britney's Instagram post of photos from the intimate ceremony that was held at Britney's home. "You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne commented. "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" Britney deleted her Instagram for a brief time after the comment and snapped back in a since-deleted post.

Though Britney's dad Jamie was in control legally under the conservatorship agreement, Britney also blames her mother for the ordeal. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney claimed that Lynne allegedly gave her father the idea. "She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f–k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did," Britney wrote at the time.

She's also estranged from her sister, Sweet Magnolia's star Jamie Lynn Spears, and reportedly her brother Brian as well. She's blasted Jamie Lynn as well, with the actress insisting she tried helping her sister but never fully understood the legal ramifications Britney was under.